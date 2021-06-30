Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

