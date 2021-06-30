Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. 7,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

