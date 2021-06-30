Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €28.16 ($33.13) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.17. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

