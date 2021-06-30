Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis Sells 10,858 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XGN stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $253.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

