ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $630.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $626,435.99 and approximately $630.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00321939 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008391 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.