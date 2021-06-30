ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of ExlService worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 874.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ExlService by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

