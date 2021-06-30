ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $108.66 and last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 3524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.02.

Specifically, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.