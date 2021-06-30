extraDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. extraDNA has a market cap of $485,521.49 and $140,371.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,388.07 or 1.00106120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00995087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00402624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00408189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00055015 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

