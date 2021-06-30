Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $390.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.45.

NASDAQ FB opened at $351.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook has a 52-week low of $218.47 and a 52-week high of $358.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,245,317 shares of company stock worth $719,572,004. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

