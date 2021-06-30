Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week High at $358.14

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $358.14 and last traded at $356.72, with a volume of 1418515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $341.37.
FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.45.
The company has a market capitalization of $997.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.93.
In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,245,317 shares of company stock worth $719,572,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
