Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week High at $358.14

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $358.14 and last traded at $356.72, with a volume of 1418515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $341.37.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $997.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,245,317 shares of company stock worth $719,572,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

