FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $300.29.

Shares of FDS opened at $336.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

