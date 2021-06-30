FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FDS opened at $336.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.99. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $299.86.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.