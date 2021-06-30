FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.30. 1,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,708. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.