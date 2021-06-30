Family Management Corp Buys Shares of 26,237 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 124,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,129. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

