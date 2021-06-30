Family Management Corp Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,245,317 shares of company stock worth $719,572,004. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.89. 608,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.47 and a 52-week high of $358.14. The company has a market capitalization of $986.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

