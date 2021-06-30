Family Management Corp Has $7.53 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Family Management Corp grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.4% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,880,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.09 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $339.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

