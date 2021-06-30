Family Management Corp Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Family Management Corp decreased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,134 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp owned 0.43% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 23,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

