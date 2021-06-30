Family Management Corp Invests $2.70 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.71. 191,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

