Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Farmland Partners worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Shares of FPI opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $379.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.