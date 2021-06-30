Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Nabors Industries worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $227,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

NYSE NBR opened at $114.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.54. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.60.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

