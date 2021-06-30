Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.76 Million in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 101,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE:PAX opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

