Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 26,742 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $605,611.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,731.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 70,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,092,579.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,464,961.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,004 shares of company stock worth $8,251,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

