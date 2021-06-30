Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,785 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,778,000 after buying an additional 26,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XLRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

