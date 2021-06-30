Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,808 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,747. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

