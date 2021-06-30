FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $57,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,177,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FedEx by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,247. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.92 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

