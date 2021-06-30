FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $43.46

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.46, but opened at $44.68. FIGS shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 4,239 shares trading hands.

FIGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

