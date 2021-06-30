First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.96.

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 39.98.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

