First Manhattan Co. Acquires 129,784 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,784 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $111,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,467. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

