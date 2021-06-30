First Manhattan Co. Has $233.36 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $233,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.04. 34,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

