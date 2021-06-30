First Manhattan Co. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $312,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $164.13. The company had a trading volume of 261,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

