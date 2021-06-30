First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $35,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.09. 18,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

