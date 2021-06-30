First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,567 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $167,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of PM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 128,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,171. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.28. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

