First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $72,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.23. 67,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,882. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

