First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,417. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.32.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,297 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,205. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

