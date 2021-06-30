First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cigna by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cigna by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

