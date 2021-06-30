First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.57. 40,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,797,666. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. ICAP upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,355 shares of company stock worth $57,151,990. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

