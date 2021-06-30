First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $795,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Insulet by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after buying an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 754.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after buying an additional 186,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insulet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $282.80. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,180.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.89. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $185.24 and a 12 month high of $306.46.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

