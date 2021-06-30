First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $910,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

HOLX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.18. 8,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

