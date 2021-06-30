First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,033 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $220,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $21,595,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,062 shares of company stock worth $19,395,045 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

