First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 354 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.53. 349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,943. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

