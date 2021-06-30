First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,000. Cannae accounts for approximately 5.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Cannae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after purchasing an additional 381,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cannae by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cannae by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,217. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

CNNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.