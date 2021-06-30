First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 4,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 3.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232,536 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.48.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.26. 13,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,070. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.