First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FMY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

