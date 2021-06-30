First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the May 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDIV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 220,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.