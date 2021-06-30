First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

