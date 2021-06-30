First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 373.2% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AIRR opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.