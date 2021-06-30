Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 72,279 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

