flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF traded up $8.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $139.10.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNNTF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.