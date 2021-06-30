FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.320-$12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.75. 4,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.76. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
