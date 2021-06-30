Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 3,116 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 81.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $36.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,208.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,578. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.42 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,314.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

